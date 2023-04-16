Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 407,010 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 388.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 511,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 407,010 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $50,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,423,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,744,696,000 after buying an additional 278,315 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Life Storage by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,864,000 after purchasing an additional 547,484 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,604,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,771,000 after purchasing an additional 256,549 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Life Storage by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,121,000 after purchasing an additional 386,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,545,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,575,000 after purchasing an additional 729,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Stock Performance

Life Storage stock opened at $137.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.02 and a 1-year high of $151.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.08 and its 200 day moving average is $112.23.

Life Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.48%.

Several analysts have commented on LSI shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.22.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

