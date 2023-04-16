Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 924,020 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 15,841 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $44,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,381,358,000 after buying an additional 519,620 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,854,683 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,195,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,378 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $540,242,000 after acquiring an additional 394,616 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,428,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $278,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 55.0% during the third quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,652,595 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $212,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS opened at $58.25 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $60.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.52. The stock has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 44.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

