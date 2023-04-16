Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,772 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $51,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bunge by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bunge by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,182,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,059,000 after buying an additional 249,813 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Bunge by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,703,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,236,000 after buying an additional 1,500,367 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Bunge by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,195,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,697,000 after buying an additional 153,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Bunge by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,095,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,320,000 after buying an additional 67,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Stock Performance

NYSE BG opened at $94.40 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $80.41 and a 52-week high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.27 and a 200-day moving average of $96.24.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. Bunge had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

