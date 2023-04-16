Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,350 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $46,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,558 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 16,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:COO opened at $373.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.91. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $244.21 and a one year high of $421.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $858.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.90 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares in the company, valued at $319,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares in the company, valued at $319,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total value of $414,084.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,726 shares of company stock worth $13,451,962. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COO. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.80.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.