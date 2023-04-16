Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,020,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,237 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $55,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 156.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at $16,243,348.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE:YUMC opened at $62.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.53. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YUMC. OTR Global raised shares of Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Articles

