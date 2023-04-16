Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 567,722 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 33,021 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $47,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 162,168 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $13,671,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 122,808 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $82.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.86 per share, with a total value of $25,058.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,153.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,837 shares of company stock valued at $701,030 and have sold 35,617 shares valued at $2,805,070. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.18.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Articles

