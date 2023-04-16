Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,790,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,651 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $53,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CNP opened at $30.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.27. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

