Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 177,735 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,048,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 177,735 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $45,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,911,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 71,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Shares of MOS opened at $46.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $40.29 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.69.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

