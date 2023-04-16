Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 18,429 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,880,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,429 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $54,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth $1,925,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 155,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,459,000 after buying an additional 41,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AES opened at $24.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.07. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of -28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. AES’s payout ratio is -75.86%.

AES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on AES in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

