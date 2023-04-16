Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 317,236 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,678,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 317,236 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $55,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,222,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,085,000 after acquiring an additional 302,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,132,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,987,000 after acquiring an additional 226,086 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,011 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,334,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,020,000 after acquiring an additional 480,227 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,043,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,324,000 after acquiring an additional 180,708 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IPG opened at $37.88 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.62.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.10%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,779 shares of company stock worth $3,250,936. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

