Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 48,437 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,081,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,437 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $49,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,269. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,174.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hormel Foods Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on HRL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.64.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

