Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 49,368 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 938,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 49,368 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $50,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 30.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,057,000 after buying an additional 158,306 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 4.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in LKQ during the third quarter worth about $610,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LKQ. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 425,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $24,577,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,725,090.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,700,295 shares of company stock worth $211,735,266. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $56.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.20 and a fifty-two week high of $59.33.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 26.76%.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

