Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 673 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $53,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,283,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.

Insider Transactions at Markel

Markel Stock Down 1.7 %

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,465,132.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,319.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,301.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,282.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $1,064.09 and a 52-week high of $1,519.24.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $26.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.47 by $7.68. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Markel had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 82.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Featured Stories

