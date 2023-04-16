Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 9,813 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 229,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,813 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $52,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,188,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,836,240,000 after purchasing an additional 252,058 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after purchasing an additional 117,605 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 13.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,602,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,292,000 after purchasing an additional 192,917 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 2.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,022,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,333,000 after purchasing an additional 20,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.5% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 703,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $219.53 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEX

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. IDEX had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $810.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total value of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.91.

IDEX Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

