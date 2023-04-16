Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 940,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,325 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Magna International were worth $52,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Magna International in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Magna International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 51,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Magna International by 159.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Magna International by 272.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 72,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 52,971 shares during the period. 59.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MGA shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Magna International Price Performance

Shares of MGA opened at $54.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. Magna International Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $68.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.62.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.51 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Magna International’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.54%.

Magna International Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

Featured Stories

