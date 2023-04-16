Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,227 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $49,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $414.25 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $451.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $404.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.15.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

