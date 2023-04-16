The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Position Trimmed by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,429 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BK has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.46.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BK stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The firm has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.66 and a 200-day moving average of $45.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

