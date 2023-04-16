The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $28,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 48,822.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,568,000 after buying an additional 2,277,097 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,973,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after buying an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth approximately $19,855,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $4,602,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,914,986.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE SJM opened at $152.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $163.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.67.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.09.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

