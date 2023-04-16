Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 35,241 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 415,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35,241 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 5.2% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $36,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 228.2% during the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 22,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,927 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock opened at $108.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.18. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $131.40.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. New Street Research started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.17.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

