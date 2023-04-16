Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 861,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,157 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $53,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 751,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,534,000 after purchasing an additional 28,014 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. Bank of America reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE TSN opened at $60.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.14. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.81 and a 12-month high of $99.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

