United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 746,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,934 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $25,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in United Community Banks by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $535,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 345,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after buying an additional 29,572 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 18.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on United Community Banks from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on United Community Banks from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on United Community Banks in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

United Community Banks Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $26.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $39.50.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.50 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 29.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Featured Articles

