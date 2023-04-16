Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Position Raised by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $743,000. First United Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

VBK stock opened at $215.44 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $245.20. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.29.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

