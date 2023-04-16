Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,001,000. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $614,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 182,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,922,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $156.98 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $180.20. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.70.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

