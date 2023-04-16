Versor Investments LP Acquires New Holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRCT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at PROCEPT BioRobotics
In other news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $169,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,385.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,335 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $169,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,385.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 7,954 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $272,424.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,196 in the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Down 0.6 %
PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $23.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 36.89% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have issued reports on PRCT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
