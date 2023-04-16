Versor Investments LP Buys New Holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Argan by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 125,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 11,757 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Argan by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Argan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $976,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Argan by 228.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Argan by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argan Stock Performance

NYSE AGX opened at $38.95 on Friday. Argan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.26. The stock has a market cap of $528.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.63.

Argan Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Argan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Argan

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following business segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

Featured Articles

