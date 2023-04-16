Versor Investments LP Cuts Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Versor Investments LP cut its stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 55,600 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 274.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 97.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 94.7% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 11,308 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $26,760.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,237.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,729 shares of company stock valued at $61,686 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Northwest Bancshares Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on NWBI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $15.35.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $155.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.80 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 9.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.