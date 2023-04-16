Versor Investments LP Cuts Stock Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Versor Investments LP lowered its position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Greif were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Greif during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,379,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GEF opened at $62.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96. Greif, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.10 and a twelve month high of $74.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.83.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.20). Greif had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Greif’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,032.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 96,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,757,079.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tina R. Schoner bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,300.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.10 per share, with a total value of $51,032.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 96,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,757,079.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,437 shares of company stock worth $578,287. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

