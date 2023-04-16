Versor Investments LP Decreases Stock Position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Versor Investments LP cut its holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SCHL opened at $35.38 on Friday. Scholastic Co. has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.21 and a 200-day moving average of $39.40. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $324.90 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCHL. TheStreet lowered shares of Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

