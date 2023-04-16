Versor Investments LP Has $295,000 Holdings in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,020 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on LTH shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.43.

Life Time Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Life Time Group stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -879.56 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $472.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.52 million. Life Time Group had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. Life Time Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

