Versor Investments LP Has $296,000 Holdings in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Versor Investments LP lowered its stake in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 22.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 14,372 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 5.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 884,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 56.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 20.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 940,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 159,178 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 6.0% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 195,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. William Blair lowered Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Sumo Logic from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

SUMO stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.40.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 25.88% and a negative net margin of 41.51%. The company had revenue of $79.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 21,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $258,254.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,708,260.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 21,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $258,254.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,708,260.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 5,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $60,632.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 189,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,691 shares of company stock worth $836,981. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

