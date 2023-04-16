Versor Investments LP Has $298,000 Stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Versor Investments LP reduced its holdings in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in City were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of City by 735.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of City by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of City during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of City by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHCO. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of City in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of City in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of City in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, City presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $754,816.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,006.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $39,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,683.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $754,816.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,006.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

CHCO opened at $89.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.89. City Holding has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $70.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.00 million. City had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 17.32%. As a group, analysts expect that City Holding will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.24%.

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. Its products produced and services rendered by City National include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management and Trust Services. The company was founded on March 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, WV.

