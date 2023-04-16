Versor Investments LP Has $299,000 Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $539,119.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,992.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Travelers Companies Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Shares of TRV opened at $168.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $194.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.88 and a 200-day moving average of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.