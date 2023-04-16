Versor Investments LP Has $306,000 Stock Holdings in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Versor Investments LP lessened its position in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,452 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Earthstone Energy were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the third quarter valued at about $244,180,000. Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $158,909,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth about $43,570,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 428.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,947,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 385.3% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,075,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,251,000 after acquiring an additional 853,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Earthstone Energy

In related news, CEO Robert John Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 811,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,286,053.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Earthstone Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESTE. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

NYSE:ESTE opened at $14.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.11. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.07.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $494.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 243.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

Featured Articles

