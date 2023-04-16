Versor Investments LP Has $320,000 Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.02.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Bank of America raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

See Also

