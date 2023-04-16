Versor Investments LP Increases Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 91,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 87,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 450,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 74,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRX stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $27.19.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $308.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.70 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 29.08%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 89.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BRX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.12.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.