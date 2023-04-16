Versor Investments LP Invests $310,000 in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Textainer Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,437,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,337,000 after acquiring an additional 122,974 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Textainer Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,229,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,796,000 after acquiring an additional 95,635 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Textainer Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,005,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,012,000 after acquiring an additional 20,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Textainer Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Textainer Group by 553.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 444,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,947,000 after acquiring an additional 376,700 shares during the period. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGH opened at $36.56 on Friday. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $37.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.23.

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $202.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.05 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 38.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Textainer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Textainer Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment includes standard dry freight containers and also includes refrigerated and other special-purpose containers.

