Versor Investments LP Makes New $275,000 Investment in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 39.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after buying an additional 13,267 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 160.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 76.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 98.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 16.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $196.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 88.73 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.43. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $136.61 and a twelve month high of $200.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.49). Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $353.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Madison Square Garden Sports news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.82, for a total transaction of $64,954.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

