Versor Investments LP Makes New $276,000 Investment in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,373,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,227,000 after acquiring an additional 409,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,763 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 8.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,009,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,934,000 after acquiring an additional 148,426 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,928,000 after acquiring an additional 24,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 212.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 172,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 117,667 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $52.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.79. Brady Co. has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.14.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.39 million. Brady had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Brady’s payout ratio is 29.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brady in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $459,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 359,019 shares in the company, valued at $19,394,206.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

