Versor Investments LP Makes New $293,000 Investment in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIG. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Big Lots by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter.

Big Lots Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of BIG opened at $10.44 on Friday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $39.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.85. The stock has a market cap of $303.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.94.

Big Lots Announces Dividend

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.41. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.49%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIG. TheStreet lowered shares of Big Lots from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.11.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment. The Discount Retailing segment includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A.

