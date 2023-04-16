Versor Investments LP Makes New $296,000 Investment in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 22,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 358,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 26,458 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 18,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 150,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 40,068 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $15.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.17 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 73.79% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.34%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTG shares. Compass Point raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays cut shares of MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

In related news, Director Gary A. Poliner sold 8,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $115,480.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

