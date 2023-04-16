Versor Investments LP Makes New $298,000 Investment in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,876,000 after acquiring an additional 32,812 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,962,000 after acquiring an additional 100,455 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,095,000 after acquiring an additional 55,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 593,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,695,000 after acquiring an additional 9,620 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 480,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

American Woodmark Stock Down 0.7 %

American Woodmark stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.82. American Woodmark Co. has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $60.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $480.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.43 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Woodmark from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

American Woodmark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.