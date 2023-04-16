Versor Investments LP Makes New $314,000 Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,045,274,000 after purchasing an additional 816,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,363,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,929,391,000 after purchasing an additional 319,707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,877,293,000 after purchasing an additional 354,513 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,799,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,149,000 after purchasing an additional 29,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,598,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,440,525,000 after purchasing an additional 219,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Edward Jones raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Accenture Stock Down 2.1 %

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 4,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.41, for a total transaction of $1,284,753.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,510 shares in the company, valued at $10,920,959.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,454 shares of company stock worth $4,320,698. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ACN opened at $279.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $330.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.00.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.