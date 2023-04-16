Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOD. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 75.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 374.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MOD. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Modine Manufacturing Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 3,248 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $72,657.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,059.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 13,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $335,545.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,355,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 3,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $72,657.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,059.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MOD opened at $21.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $26.90. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.26.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Articles

