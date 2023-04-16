Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 16,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 18.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 14,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 32,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $35,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,180.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.20. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $26.79.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $249.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.52 million. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%. NETGEAR’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NETGEAR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

