Versor Investments LP Purchases New Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth $28,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 50.7% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Stock Performance

General Mills stock opened at $86.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.07. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $88.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

