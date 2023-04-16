Versor Investments LP Purchases New Stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 17,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 315.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after buying an additional 29,035 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter valued at $815,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 8.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 48.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.67. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $25.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VECO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered Veeco Instruments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

About Veeco Instruments

(Get Rating)

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.