Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 4,100 Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Comerica by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Comerica by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.84.

Comerica Stock Down 2.7 %

Comerica stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.19.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

