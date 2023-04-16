Versor Investments LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Versor Investments LP decreased its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,600 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Steelcase by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 170,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 20,047 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 62,142 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 79,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Steelcase in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Steelcase by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 978,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,380,000 after buying an additional 35,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Steelcase Trading Down 1.0 %

Steelcase stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $880.81 million, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. Steelcase Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $801.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.38 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts predict that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $48,088.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,991.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $48,088.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,991.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 17,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $145,784.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,240.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Profile

(Get Rating)

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.