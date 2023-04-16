Versor Investments LP Reduces Stock Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Versor Investments LP lessened its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,903 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 21,302 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in InterDigital by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in InterDigital by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in InterDigital by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,858 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in InterDigital by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $55,956.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $55,956.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Brezski sold 10,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $766,175.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,659.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,134. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

InterDigital Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

InterDigital stock opened at $73.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.22. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.23 and a 52-week high of $75.74.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.93 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 13.02%. InterDigital’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.31%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

