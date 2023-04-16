Versor Investments LP Sells 13,068 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Versor Investments LP cut its stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,068 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HZO. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 74.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 3,333.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 10.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter worth about $110,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MarineMax

In related news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $155,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MarineMax news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,625.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarineMax Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:HZO opened at $27.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.81 million, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.17. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $45.84.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $507.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.59 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HZO shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MarineMax from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. B. Riley upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Further Reading

